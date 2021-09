Samsung pokazał potęgę telewizorów Neo QLED podczas wirtualnego show

Saatchi Gallery, London, UK, 09 September 2021 – Perceptual artist, Michael Murphy’s, Experience New Perspectives installation is pictured at London’s Saatchi Gallery. Unveiled today to an exclusive audience, the immersive experience was created with Samsung’s state-of-the-art, super Neo QLED TV Infinity Screens. Audiences were transported through eleven stunningly slim screens to an exclusive performance by electronic music duo, Gorgon City, from the stunning Skywalk Biokovo on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, filmed by experience producers, Cercle. The landmark performance features Gorgon City’s exclusive new track, ‘Skywalk,’ named after the iconic location, which played out across the installation’s super Neo QLED screens in stunning true-to-life picture. Watch the exclusive performance at www.samsung.com/perspectives and find out more about the Neo QLED range at www.samsung.com.