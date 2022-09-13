Deathloop i 16 innych gier dołącza do PS Plus

Sony zaprezentowało tytuły, które właśnie zostały udostępnione dla wszystkich abonentów PlayStation Plus Extra i PlayStation Plus Premium.
Gry, które dołączają do usługi:
- Deathloop
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Watch Dogs 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rayman Legends
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Klasyczne gry, które dołączają do usługi:
- Syphon Filter 2
- The Sly Trilogy
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Toy Story 3
- Kingdom of Paradise
Gry, które opuszczają usługę:
- Red Dead Redemption II