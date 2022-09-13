Connect with us

Deathloop i 16 innych gier dołącza do PS Plus

…a jedną go opuszcza.

Sony zaprezentowało tytuły, które właśnie zostały udostępnione dla wszystkich abonentów PlayStation Plus Extra i PlayStation Plus Premium.

Gry, które dołączają do usługi:

  • Deathloop
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
  • Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
  • Rayman Legends
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Klasyczne gry, które dołączają do usługi:

  • Syphon Filter 2
  • The Sly Trilogy
  • Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
  • Bentley’s Hackpack
  • Toy Story 3
  • Kingdom of Paradise

Gry, które opuszczają usługę:

  • Red Dead Redemption II

