Grudniowe tytuły PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium

Judgment, Śródziemie, Oddworld i inne…

Firma Sony zaprezentowała tytuły, które będą dostępne bez dodatkowych opłat dla wszystkich abonentów PlayStation Plus Extra i PlayStation Plus Premium od 20 grudnia.

Gry, które dołączają do usługi:

  • WWE 2K22*,
  • Far Cry 5,
  • Far Cry New Dawn,
  • Far Cry Primal,
  • Mortal Shell,
  • Judgment,
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon,
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life,
  • Śródziemie: Cień Mordoru,
  • Śródziemie: Cień Wojny,
  • The Pedestrian,
  • Evil Genius 2,
  • Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion,
  • Ben 10: Power Trip,
  • Gigantosaurus The Game,
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire,
  • Worms W.M.D,
  • The Escapists 2.

*Gra WWE 2K22 będzie dostępna od 3 stycznia 2023 roku.

Klasyczne gry, które dołączają do usługi:

  • Ridge Racer 2 (PSP),
  • Heavenly Sword (PS3),
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1),
  • Pinball Heroes (PSP).

