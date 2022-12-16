Grudniowe tytuły PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium

Firma Sony zaprezentowała tytuły, które będą dostępne bez dodatkowych opłat dla wszystkich abonentów PlayStation Plus Extra i PlayStation Plus Premium od 20 grudnia.
Gry, które dołączają do usługi:
- WWE 2K22*,
- Far Cry 5,
- Far Cry New Dawn,
- Far Cry Primal,
- Mortal Shell,
- Judgment,
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon,
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life,
- Śródziemie: Cień Mordoru,
- Śródziemie: Cień Wojny,
- The Pedestrian,
- Evil Genius 2,
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion,
- Ben 10: Power Trip,
- Gigantosaurus The Game,
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire,
- Worms W.M.D,
- The Escapists 2.
*Gra WWE 2K22 będzie dostępna od 3 stycznia 2023 roku.
Klasyczne gry, które dołączają do usługi:
- Ridge Racer 2 (PSP),
- Heavenly Sword (PS3),
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1),
- Pinball Heroes (PSP).